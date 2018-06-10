Suspect Arrested in Shooting Death of Man in Santa Ana

A suspect was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death of a man in Santa Ana, authorities said.

Orange County sheriff’s deputies took Carlos Alexander Gonzalez, 20, into custody at his parents’ home in Aliso Viejo around 10:45 a.m., according to a news release from the Santa Ana Police Department.

The deadly shooting happened on May 19 at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Main Street, police said.

Officers responded and found the victim, identified as Bryan Anthony Steubing, 20, of Santa Ana, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the news release. He was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center where he was later declared dead, the statement read.

Detectives interviewed Gonzalez and booked him into jail on suspicion of murder, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact homicide detectives with the Santa Ana Police Department at 714-245-8506.