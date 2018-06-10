Woman’s Body Found Inside a Box at San Bernardino Parking Lot: Police

A woman’s body was found inside a box at a parking lot in San Bernardino, authorities said on Sunday.

San Bernardino Police officers at around 8 a.m. responded to a report about a body at the lot on the northeast corner of Pumalo Street and Del Rosa Avenue, Lt. Mike Madden told KTLA.

The body was wrapped in tarp, Madden said.

The officer said although the case was likely a homicide, investigators and the coroner have yet to determine the cause of death.

Madden added that contrary to some early reports, the body was not dismembered.

Authorities provided no further details.