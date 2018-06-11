× 100-Acre Brush Fire Burning South of Santiago Canyon Near 241 Freeway: O.C. Officials

A brush fire on Monday evening has burned about 100 acres south of Santiago Canyon near the northbound 241 Freeway, Orange County officials said.

The Orange County Fire Authority requested the closure of all northbound lanes of the 241 near the 133 Freeway, Anaheim Fire and Rescue tweeted at 5:28 p.m.

At 5:42 p.m., Caltrans said all northbound lanes on the 241 toll road at 133 have been blocked.

Santiago Canyon Road has also shut down in both directions from the 241 and 261 freeways to Jackson Ranch Road, a Twitter account for the county’s toll road system posted at 6 p.m.

The wind-driven fire has not prompted any evacuation orders, OCFA Capt. Tony Bommarito told KTLA. No structures have been threatened, the captain said.

