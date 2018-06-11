Robbery Suspect Taken Into Custody After Prompting SWAT Response, Evacuations in Anaheim: Authorities

A robbery suspect who barricaded himself in an Anaheim home was taken into custody on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The Anaheim Police Department SWAT team responded to the scene of a barricaded suspect, which prompted evacuations in a neighborhood in that city, according to officials.

The suspect refused to exit from a residence in the 2500 block of Chanticleer Road, Sgt. Daron Wyatt said in a news release. “Limited evacuations” were put into place for surrounding homes on Chanticleer Road, Vinevale Street and Harriet Lane, according to the statement.

Police responded at 6:30 a.m. to a report of a male who had brandished a firearm from inside the home, Wyatt said. The victim said the same person had robbed him at gunpoint sometime between late Friday night and early Saturday morning, the sergeant added. Officers responded to that initial call, but the perpetrator was not found.

The suspect was identified as a 21-year-old man, according to a tweet from the Police Department. No one else was believed to be inside the residence, according to authorities.

The SWAT team assumed command as of 12:15 p.m, the tweet stated. Flash-bangs were also deployed as part of the tactical operation, police said.

\

Ongoing efforts underway to convince the suspect to surrender. Suspect is a 21 year old male wanted for armed robbery and brandishing a firearm — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 11, 2018

Anaheim PD SWAT is working a barricaded robbery suspect in the 2500 block of W. Chanticleer. PIO on scene at Magnolia and Chanticleer. Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/gGmblBwKb8 — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 11, 2018