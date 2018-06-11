× Car Bursts Into Flames After Doing Doughnuts for Crowd in Anaheim Parking Lot

A car burst into flames shortly after doing doughnuts in front of a crowd at an Anaheim parking lot early Monday morning.

The incident occurred about 12:30 a.m. in the Walmart parking lot in the 400 block of North Euclid Avenue at Anaheim Plaza.

Jaime Guzman, who works security in the area, said he was doing a checkpoint tour when he saw a crowd gathered in the parking lot.

Three or four cars were taking turns doing doughnuts as a crowd of between 50 and 100 people watched, Guzman said.

The final car went to do his spins and “right away smoke comes,” Guzman said.

The driver parked the car and tried to use a fire extinguisher on the vehicle but there was too much smoke. Everyone then ran from the car shortly before it burst into flames, Guzman said.

Anaheim Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene and doused the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the identity of the driver.

It was unknown if the vehicle had been stolen.