Gayle Anderson was live in West Covina with a preview of Saturday’s BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FREE Child Car Seat Check-Ups.

By Appointment Only!!!

Contact: CHP Southern Division Public Information Officer Ramberto Salcido. 818-240-8200

Free Child Safety Seat Check-UP

Saturday, June 16th, 2018, 9am to 1pm

Plaza West Covina

Outside Near Best Buy

112 Plaza Drive

West Covina

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.