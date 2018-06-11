× Federal Officials Launch Investigation Into USC’s Handling of Complaints Against Campus Gynecologist

The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday that it has launched an investigation into USC’s handling of complaints against former longtime campus gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall.

The investigation by the department’s Office of Civil Rights will review how USC allowed Tyndall to continue treating students despite complaints of misconduct that date back to the 1990s, according to a statement released by the agency.

A second component of the new inquiry will look into why USC did not share any complaints or reports about Tyndall during a prior federal investigation. The federal government recently completed an investigation into how USC handles sexual harassment and sexual assault cases; the university entered into a “monitoring agreement” with the government in January.

“At no time during the investigation or negotiations did USC provide OCR with any information regarding reports or complaints allegedly received against Dr. Tyndall,” the Department of Education said in its statement Monday.

