High Surf, Dangerous Rip Currents Expected Throughout SoCal Beaches

A high surf advisory is in effect across Southern California beaches Monday, the National Weather Service reported.

Strong and dangerous rip currents are expected in Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties, officials warned.

Four to seven feet surf is expected, along with powerful breaking waves and sneaker waves.

Huntington Beach officials said there were nearly 100 rescues over the weekend in that area because of high surf conditions.

Officials advise beachgoers not to turn their backs on waves during periods of high surf. Swimmers and surfers are also advised not to climb rock walls or jetties and to be near a lifeguard station.

The high surf advisory is expected to remain in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service.

Surf Report 6/11: 3-5' Waist to head high

Long period SSW swell peaks for exposures. SSE tropical swell moving in for breaks outside of the South Bay. Easing NW wind swell. Fair to Good conditions for AM with building onshore flow for PM — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) June 11, 2018