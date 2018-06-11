× LAPD Seeks Man Who Allegedly Crashed Stolen Vehicle in Sun Valley, Leaving Passenger Dead

Police on Monday sought information about a man who allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle in Sun Valley, causing the death of one of his passengers and injuring the other.

Oscar Armando Lopez was driving an unreported stolen Nissan Murano at around 3:30 a.m. on June 7 when he crashed into two parked vehicles and a street light , according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Lopez had been speeding on Sherman Way near Vineland Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle, investigators said.

His two passengers—23-year-old Juan Alberto Torres of Sun Valley and a 37-year-old woman whose name was not released—were ejected from the car, according to police. LAPD said it initially misstated the number of Lopez’s passengers.

Footage from the incident shows Lopez exiting the car and staying briefly before fleeing, LAPD added.

L.A. Fire Department paramedics who later responded to the incident pronounced Torres dead at the scene, the Police Department said. The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

At a news conference on Monday, LAPD Capt. Andy Neiman called Lopez a gang member who should be considered dangerous.

“This is somebody who’s a danger to our community, felt absolutely no compassion to stop and render aid to people knew that were in the vehicle with him, whom he walked up to, saw that they needed immediate medical attention and failed to even make an anonymous 911 call,” Neiman said. “So that’s the type of individual we’re dealing with here.”

The captain only described Lopez’s passengers as his acquaintances.

Neiman said in the last 24 hours, Lopez was spotted near Sherman Way and Tujunga Avenue in North Hollywood but he ran away when officers tried to apprehend him.

The officer urged anyone who have information about the suspect’s whereabouts to call 911.