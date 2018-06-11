Leading nutritionist and functional medicine coach Dana James joined us live with tips from her new book “The Archetype Diet: Reclaim Your Self Worth and Change the Shape of Your Body”. Carrying weight is a physical and emotional issue. In this revolutionary holistic approach to weight loss, readers will learn that to understand their ideal shape, they must first figure out what archetype they are: The Wonder Woman, The Nurturer, The Femme Fatale or the Ethereal. Once you figure out your archetype, James reveals how you can alter your diet. For more information on Dana including how you can get a copy of the book, you can go to her website or follow her on social media.
New Book ‘The Archetype Diet’
