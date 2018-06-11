Car Dangling From Fourth Floor of Santa Monica Parking Structure Prompts Fire Dept. Response

Crews successfully pulled back a vehicle that was dangling precariously off the side of a multi-story parking garage in Santa Monica late Monday morning.

The incident occurred sometime before 10:30 a.m. in Parking Structure 5, which is located in the 1400 block of Fourth Street, according to the Santa Monica Fire Department. The structure is adjacent to the Third Street Promenade and roughly across the street from Santa Monica Place.

Photos and video from the scene showed the vehicle appeared to have plowed through the metal pole or wires that serve as a barrier on the side of the tall structure. Authorities have not yet released information about how it ended up nearly falling over the edge.

A search and rescue team was called to the scene and stabilized the car as it dangled from the garage’s fourth floor. It was removed shortly before 11:40 a.m., according to a KTLA photographer at the scene.

The occupants made it out unharmed, authorities said.

Amid the operation, fire officials were warning people to stay away from the area until the operation was complete, citing possible hazards.

Fourth Street was blocked off between Broadway and Santa Monica Boulevard, video from the scene showed. Several Fire Department vehicles and ambulances could be seen parked on the street.

The street was expected to remain closed until about 1 p.m., authorities said.

No additional information was immediately released.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.

SMFD responding to an USAR Incident at 1400 Block of 4TH. Avoid the area, possible delays, hazards. Inc.#18008259 — Santa Monica Fire (@santamonicafd) June 11, 2018

INCIDENT ALERT: @santamonicafd is on scene of a vehicle hanging off of the 4th floor of Parking Structure 5 on 1400blk of 4th St. Occupants unharmmed. USAR team is stabilizing vehicle and working to remove from the edge. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/EfwYmaYFcv — Santa Monica Fire (@santamonicafd) June 11, 2018

Incident Update: Vehicle has been safely removed. No injuries reported. @SantaMonicaPD are securing the area. 4th street will remain closed for approx. 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/dMFv8z6Cjt — Santa Monica Fire (@santamonicafd) June 11, 2018