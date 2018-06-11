San Bernardino Shooting Leaves 22-Year-Old Man Dead: Police

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in San Bernardino early Monday morning, authorities said.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., San Bernardino police received a 911 call regarding a shooting in the 1300 block of West Evans Street, a news release read. When they arrived, officers found a man lying in the street, according to the statement.

The man had sustained gunshot wounds and died at the scene, police said. He was identified as Richard Ronald Ortega, of Highland.

No arrests were reported. A dark-colored vehicle was seen leaving the area, according to authorities.

The San Bernardino Police Department’s Homicide Unit was asking for the public’s help in the case.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Thompson at 909-384-5665 or Sgt. Kokesh at 909-384-5613.