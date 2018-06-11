Tennessee Grandmother Arrested After Video Shows 2 Kids Being Transported in Dog Cages: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Tennessee woman was arrested after a video was shared online showing two children getting out of dog kennels in a vehicle in Memphis over the weekend, police said.

Leimome Cheeks 62, was arrested and faces charges of child endangerment, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The video was filmed on Saturday evening by a concerned citizen, KTLA sister station WREG in Memphis reported.

According to an affidavit, the children told police there was no room in the backseat, so their grandmother told them to get inside of the dog cages.

Cheeks admitted that she drove while the children were in the kennels from Whitehaven to Collierville, which is a 35 minute drive, according to WREG.

"I'm just so sad for the babies. For them to be in the hot car like that in cages is sad," neighbor Nikita Blake said.

With temperatures reaching the 95 degree mark, the 7 and 8-year-old explained to officers how they were hot, because there were no vents in the back to keep them cool.

Neighbors are trying to piece together the thought behind the woman's actions.

"I'm still shocked. I really can't see her doing that. She's such a nice lady. Wow, " neighbor Skylarr Blake told WREG.

Neighbors say Cheeks just bought two German shepherd puppies, which is why the kennels are in the back of her truck.

They say she's a woman of faith and they have always known her to be a very nice lady.

"I think she needs some help. Something is going on with her. If she did that, then that's out of character for her," neighbor Eugene Richmond said.

WREG tried reaching the family for comment, but have not heard back.

The station has also been in contact with the man who recorded what happened. He told WREG he is just grateful he was in the right place at the right time, and hopes this will help more people to speak up when they see wrong things happening.

Cheeks, meanwhile, was expected to appear in court on Monday.

