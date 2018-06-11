× Whittier Police Shoot Suspect While Responding to Domestic Incident

Sheriff’s officials were investigating after a domestic situation escalated into a police shooting in Whittier on Monday, authorities said.

It’s unclear exactly what led up to the lethal use of force at a home in the 13800 block of Philadelphia Street; Whittier Police Capt. Aviv Bar has only confirmed that his officers were handling some sort of domestic incident.

A man was struck by police gunfire and transported, Bar said.

Paramedics responded to a gunshot victim at the location around 6:40 p.m., said Supervisor Cheryl Sims with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Aerial video showed the man being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Authorities did not know what sort of condition he was in. No officers were injured.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials were responding to the scene to investigate the police shooting, the department said in a news release.

Officials did not immediately release any further details.