Woman Found Dead in Rowland Heights Waterway: Sheriff’s Dept.

An investigation was underway Monday after a woman was found dead in a waterway in Rowland Heights, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a “possible person down” call near the eastbound 60 Freeway and Fullerton Road, according to a news release. A white woman’s body was located in the waterway under the freeway off-ramp at about 1:35 p.m., the statement read.

The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She appeared to have sustained trauma to her upper torso, but the cause of death was not known, officials stated.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were conducting the investigation.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.