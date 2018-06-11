Woman Found Dead Near Reservoir in Rowland Heights: Sheriff’s Dept.

An investigation was underway Monday after a woman was found dead near a reservoir in Rowland Heights, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives responded to the scene near the 60 Freeway and Fullerton Road at about 12:30 p.m., according to a news release.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators were looking into the circumstances surrounding her death, officials said.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.