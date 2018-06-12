Actor Says Racial Profiling Led to His False Arrest at Glendale Galleria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last Wednesday, Darris Love and his girlfriend, Ayesha Dumas, had just finished up a trip to the Apple Store in Glendale.

They were in Dumas’ car waiting to pull out of the garage when Love realized they hadn’t gotten their parking ticket validated.

So they pulled over and Love, dressed in shorts and a sweatshirt emblazoned with word “Crenshaw,” jumped out and ran across the street toward the store. That’s when a group of Glendale Police Department officers surrounded Love and wrestled him to the ground at around 12:50 p.m., he said.

“Have you ever had someone’s knee in your neck on the concrete?” Love asked during a news conference Tuesday.

