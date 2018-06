Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live for her latest “ BEAT THE HEAT” report at the cool Craft and Folk Art Museum to see the exhibition BAMBOO at the Craft and Folk Art Museum. The exhibit explores the evolution of Japanese Bamboo basketry from an art form to complicated sculptural forms.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com