20-Acre Brush Fire Prompts Mandatory Evacuations in Beverly Crest Area

A 20-acre brush fire prompted evacuations in the Beverly Crest area of West Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon.

An unknown number of homes were under “immediate threat” on both flanks of the blaze, south of Yoakum Drive and north of Portal Drive, according to the L.A. Fire Department. The fire was moving toward Benedict Canyon Drive, the agency added.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for residents on San Ysidro Drive between Millboro Place and Beeson Drive, LAFD tweeted at 3:31 p.m.

“The fire has burned down and then could be making the run up that hill, up that hillside, which is why that community is under evacuation,” agency spokeswoman Margaret Stewart explained.

Officials set up an evacuation center at Westwood Recreation Center on 1350 Sepulveda Boulevard. Earlier, authorities sent evacuees to UCLA’s Wooden Center.

No injuries have been reported.

More than 150 firefighters were assigned to the incident. LAFD said county fire officials also sent air and ground resources.

Crews were working to keep the blaze north of Portola, west of San Ysidro, south of Yoakum and east of Benedict Canyon, said LAFD spokesman Erik Scott.

Firefighters were facing warm, dry conditions in the hills, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast called for highs of 84 to 87 degrees, with humidity of about 35 percent. Light winds of 7 mph were blowing in a southerly direction, with gusts of up to 14 mph expected.

Plumes of thick, light-colored smoke towered above the hills and were visible for miles around Los Angeles and beyond.

