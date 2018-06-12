× Brush Fire Burns on Chino-Corona Border; 0% Contained

A brush fire was spreading through thick brush in the hills south of Chino on Tuesday but had not prompted any evacuations, officials said.

The flames grew to cover 120 acres after breaking out near Highway 71, south of Euclid Avenue, around 2:20 p.m., according to Cal Fire Riverside. It was being dubbed the Euclid Fire.

The blaze was 0 percent contained, but had not yet presented a threat to any structures.

But smoke from the fire was still a problem for residents, and had spread as far as Perris, fire officials said.

Drift smoke from the #EuclidFire is making it's way throughout the western portion of Riverside County and can be seen/smelled as far as Perris. Photo by CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department Volunteer Reserve Photographer Tod Sudmeier pic.twitter.com/aZtbR42h7A — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) June 13, 2018

The 120 firefighters at the scene were from several agencies, including the Corona, Riverside and Ontario fire departments and Chino Valley Fire District.

The flames were also being attacked with helicopters.

Authorities did not say in which direction the blaze was spreading. No further details were immediately available.

Wildland Fire – Highway 71 south of Euclid Avenue in Chino. Read more: https://t.co/xagO3r4soh #EuclidFire — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) June 12, 2018