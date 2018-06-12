Driver Sought in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed 75-Year-Old Woman in Rowland Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officers are asking the public for help Tuesday in their search for a hit-and-run driver that fatally struck a 75-year-old woman in Rowland Heights the day before.

The crash occurred Monday about 7:05 p.m. as the victim was crossing the street with her husband in the 1800 block of Saleroso Drive, the California Highway Patrol stated in a news release.

The woman was struck by a silver four-door Pontiac that was traveling southbound on Saleroso Drive.

Not only did the driver of the Pontiac not stop after the collision, but the victim’s husband said the driver accelerated after striking his wife.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital, where she later died, the CHP stated.

Investigators asked for anyone in the area with security cameras to contact the CHP at 562-868-0503 or 323-259-3200.