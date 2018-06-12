Improve Your Relationship With Your Kids With Communications Expert Rachel DeAlto

Communications and Relationship Expert Rachel DeAlto joined us live with tips for parents on how to improve your relationship with your kids over the summer. She will have advice for elementary, middle school and high school parents. For more information on Rachel, you can go to her website or follow her on social media.
