John Cox: Trump Will Travel to California to Campaign for Him in Governor's Race

Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox said Monday that President Trump would travel to California to campaign for him in his bid to defeat Democrat Gavin Newsom in the November general election.

“Gavin Newsom is going to make this race all about President Trump. Well, you know what, I welcome it,” Cox told GOP supporters at a hotel in San Diego. “President Trump is going to come here and campaign for me and for you!”

The Rancho Santa Fe businessman, who snagged the second spot in last week’s primary to move on to the general election, was speaking to a San Diego GOP monthly gathering at the Town and Country Resort alongside other Republican statewide candidates who made it past Tuesday’s election, including Secretary of State candidate Mark Meuser.

It’s unclear how much of a boost a Trump campaign appearance would give Cox — the president is viewed unfavorably in California. And though presidents of both parties have spent significant amounts of time in California raising money, in recent years they have spent little effort publicly stumping for gubernatorial candidates.

