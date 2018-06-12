× L.A. County Expands Homeless Services With Toilets in Venice, Overnight Parking in Hollywood and North Hollywood

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to expand services for homeless people in areas where the city of Los Angeles has struggled.

The supervisors approved the overnight placement of two portable toilets and hand-washing stations at the Rose Avenue beach parking lot in Venice Beach — the latest development in an ongoing debate about bathroom access for the homeless.

They also authorized the nonprofit organization Safe Parking L.A. to operate overnight parking spaces for homeless people living in their vehicles at two county-owned buildings in Hollywood and North Hollywood, bringing the total number of such sites in L.A. to five.

Both motions, sponsored by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, were approved unanimously.

