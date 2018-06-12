× Man Originally Believed to Be Robbery Suspect Shot by Police in La Puente After Short Pursuit

A man originally believed to be a robbery suspect was shot by West Covina police in La Puente after a short pursuit Monday night, officials said.

The incident began about 11:30 p.m. when a West Covina police officer heard about a robbery that had just occurred in his patrol area.

The officer spotted a red Honda that he believed may have been involved in the incident traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who is assisting in the investigation.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not yield and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit lasted about a minute, when the driver crashed into a center median along Hacienda Boulevard. The suspect then ran out of the vehicle and the officer followed him in his patrol vehicle.

The officer then tried to detain the man in the 1300 block of Sandy Hook Avenue and “an officer-involved shooting occurred” authorities said without elaborating.

The man was shot once in the torso and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The officer was not injured during the incident.

Authorities later determined that the man was not involved in the original robbery, but he was driving a stolen vehicle.