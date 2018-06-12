Step Up Dad’s Fashion Game This Father’s Day With Adriaen Black

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Designer Andrew Jang joined us with looks from his new line “Adriaen Black Ready-to-Wear Collection that will take dad’s fashion game to the next level. A favorite of California’s sports teams including the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Chargers, Oakland Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers, Jang works closely with players to fit their off-the-field style needs – from suiting up before game day, to casual everyday wear. For more information on the line, visit their website or follow them on social media. A big thank you to the models who joined us for the segment. For more information, see the Instagram handles below.

Adam Spott

Instagram handle: @spottmeagram

Dom Desroches

Instagram handle: @domdesroches

Dexter Holman

Instagram handle: @dexterholman

Lichota Seidewand

Instagram handle: @seidewandstyle

Devon Wylie

Instagram handle: @d_wylie19