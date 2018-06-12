Woman Tied Up, Guns and Money Stolen in Laguna Beach Home-Invasion Robbery: Police

A woman was tied up late Monday when two gunmen entered her Laguna Beach home on a hunt for drugs and money, police said.

The woman called police to report the incident just after 11 p.m. at her home in the 20000 block of Laguna Canyon Road, the Laguna Beach Police Department said in a news release.

The woman told police she was still partially bound when she managed to call 911.

She said the intruders were dressed in all black clothing and fled her house with stolen firearms and money.

Laguna Beach police believe the home invasion was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laguna Beach Police Department at 949-497-0701.