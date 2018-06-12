× Woman Charged With Attempted Murder in South L.A. Hit-and-Run That Occurred During Vigil for Slain Cyclist

A 19-year-old woman is facing an attempted murder charge after she allegedly struck a pedestrian during a rowdy vigil for a hit-and-run victim in South Los Angeles, prosecutors confirmed Tuesday.

Alana Mariah Ealy was also charged with hit-and-run driving resulting in serious injury in connection with the April 11 incident, according to Paul Eakins, a public information officer with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The crash took place as cycling activists flooded the intersection of Normandie and Manchester avenues as part of their remembrance of Frederick Frazier, a 22-year-old who was fatally struck there while biking the week before.

Quatrell Stallings was trying to calm the crowd of about 100 that had angered motorists by making it difficult to cross the intersection when he was hit by a Toyota Avalon, his friends have previously told KTLA.

The violent impact that launched Stallings into the air was captured on video by KTLA.

Prior to the crash, the video showed the sedan’s driver getting out of the vehicle to confront a female cyclist after the Toyota apparently was roughed up by vigil-goers. A Los Angeles police sergeant has said the crowd “started turning on her.”

The Avalon then took off momentarily before making a U-turn and speeding through a red light, ramming into Stallings, the footage shows.

Stallings, who was friends with Frazier, was hospitalized with multiple broken bones and underwent surgery, according to loved ones.

The Toyota fled the scene, but its license plate number and video evidence led authorities to identify and arrest Ealy as a suspect. The tan, 2001 Toyota was recovered from Compton after police received an anonymous tip.

Ealy was formally charged with the two felony counts on May 21, Eakins said.

Inmate records show she was arrested on May 30 but released two days later. Her bail had been set at $50,000.

No court date had yet been scheduled in the case, according to Eakins.