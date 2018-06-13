× 9-Year-Old Boy Loses Leg After Being Hit by Drunken Driver, Will Undergo More Surgeries: Officials

A 9-year-old boy who was pinned between two cars after being struck by a suspected drunken driver last month had to undergo a leg amputation, officials said Wednesday.

Michael Villalobos was with his family in San Bernardino on May 5 when the crash occurred. Authorities from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said he sustained severe injuries and will undergo more surgeries on his other leg and abdominal area over the next 6 months.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the department partnered with the Debbie Chisolm Memorial Foundation and the Sheriff’s Employee Benefit Association to deliver a gift to Michael. Sheriff John McMahon and Dare, a sworn K9 with the agency, surprised him with a PlayStation, video games and lunch from his favorite restaurant.

A GoFundMe page was created to help Michael’s mother cover the cost of medical bills.