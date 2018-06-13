Man Driving U-Haul Pickup Appears to Shoot Himself Following Pursuit Across Inland Empire

A man accused of stealing handguns apparently shot himself after authorities chased the U-Haul truck he was driving across the Inland Empire Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities had stalled northbound traffic on the freeway while they responded to the incident, and motorists could be seen backed up for miles. Commuters were advised to avoid the area.

The pursuit began in Santa Ana, on the eastbound 22 Freeway near where it meets Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol. It had since wound its way through Orange County and the Riverside area, winding up on the 15 Freeway in San Bernardino County.

It’s unclear when authorities first made contact with the suspect, but he was believed to have several stolen handguns in the pickup, officials said.

CHP could not confirm whether the U-Haul was also stolen.

Sky5 was first overhead as the truck made its way north on the 15 Freeway in the San Bernardino area around 5:50 p.m. The truck could be seen using the shoulder as his exclusive lane to pass traffic that was piling up on the Cajon Pass.

While still scaling the pass, around 6 p.m., the pickup’s front left tire apparently blew out and was sending a trail of smoke and shreds of rubber behind the vehicle.

A short time later, the vehicle pulled to the side of the freeway. The driver could be seen with a handgun pointed at his own neck.

Officers at the scene eventually removed his limp body from the driver’s seat and began rendering medical aid. Paramedics soon responded as well and were seen loading him into the back of an ambulance on a stretcher.