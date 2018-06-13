Bloomington Man Arrested During Traffic Stop for Possessing Cocaine Worth $325,000: Police

A 40-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of possessing 13 kilograms of cocaine worth a street value of $325,000 on Sunday after he consented to a search of his vehicle, authorities said.

Nelson Rodriguez was arrested after Glendale police officers administered an investigative stop around 3:30 p.m. on York Boulevard in Eagle Rock, said Tahnee Lightfoot, a Glendale police spokeswoman.

Rodriguez did not have a driver’s license and claimed he had lost it, according to the Glendale Police Department.

He consented to a vehicle search and authorities found a black duffel bag in the trunk with the cocaine, the Police Department said.

A Mexican passport was also found in Rodriguez’s name in the glove box that contained $1,400 in cash, authorities said.

No information was provided on why the stop was conducted.

Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs for sale and transportation of a controlled substance.

Glendale detectives, from their investigation, believe the drugs are tied to an organization in operation between Southern California and the central United States.

The case remains under investigation.