Fontana Man Arrested for Fatally Shooting His Friend During Argument: Police

A 19-year-old Fontana man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the fatal shooting of his close friend during an argument over who was sitting in the front passenger seat on Sunday, authorities said.

Sergio Orozco was arrested after he shot his friend Jalen Wilson, 19, in the chest during the argument at 9:54 p.m. in the 15100 block of Coleen Street, according to the Fontana Police Department.

The duo were with another friend and exiting a party nearby, authorities said.

They got into the argument over the seating arrangement when the car’s driver got into his seat, the Police Department said.

Wilson was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Orozco was found and arrested on Monday in San Clemente, authorities said.

San Bernardino County jail inmate records indicated Orozco is being held on suspicion of murder.