Mother Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Child Cruelty When Found Unconscious With 2 Children in Car in Victorville

A mother was arrested on suspicion of DUI and child cruelty when she was found unconscious with her two small children in the back seat of a car on Monday in Victorville, authorities said.

Ronisha Shavonne Palmore, 32, was arrested after authorities received a call at 8:21 p.m. about a woman hanging out of a vehicle near Moonglow Lane and Surrey Court, according to a news release from the Victorville Police Department.

The caller mentioned there was two small children in the back seat.

Deputies found Palmore unconscious and partially outside of the car with prescription medical bottles and an empty alcohol bottle on the front seat, authorities said.

Palmore was driving the car before she stopped and arrested, authorities said.

The children were released to their father.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or anonymously to the We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.