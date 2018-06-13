× Multiple Suspects Wanted in Cell Phone Thefts Valued at More Than $7,000 From T-Mobile Stores in Whittier Captured on Video

A group of people wanted on suspicion of stealing eight cell phones valued at more than $7,000 from two T-Mobile stores recently in Whittier was captured on video with authorities arresting one and looking for more suspects.

The group first snatched four cell phones from public display cases at 11:38 a.m. June 7 inside a T-Mobile at 10807 Beverly Blvd., said the Whittier Police Department in a statement. The value of the cell phones was more than $3,500, authorities said.

Authorities said the same group of people then stole another four cell phones from a public display case minutes later at a T-Mobile store located at 11133 Washington Blvd.

The second set of cell phones were worth $3,500, the Police Department said.

All suspects were able to flee in a dark colored vehicle, authorities said.

One person was arrested on suspicion of the cell phone theft and had several stolen cell phones taken from the T-Mobile stores, authorities said.

The Whittier Police Department is attempting to identify the remaining suspects in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Leffler at 562-409-1857 or 562-244-5490.