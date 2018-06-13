Palming Thieves Exit Palmdale Pawn Shop With Gold Jewelry Worth $4,000: LASD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for a man and a woman who worked together to distract a pawn shop employee and steal gold jewelry worth $4,000 recently using a technique called palming in Palmdale.

A woman distracted the employee while the man nabbed the items around 12:40 p.m. on May 26 from the Palmdale Pawn Shop at 412 E. Palmdale Blvd., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The man was able to use his hand to "palm the merchandise" and steal it, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The duo, who both speak Spanish, exited the shop in a newer model black GMC SUV, authorities said.

Authorities describe the first thief as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing around 160 to 170 pounds.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic woman, about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 170 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Department Palmdale station Detective Day at 661-272-2610 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.