Santa Ana Police Seeking Man Who Broke Into Girl's Room and Exposed Himself

Police on Wednesday sought the public’s help identifying a man who broke into a Santa Ana girl’s room and exposed himself.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment in the 2300 block of West Edinger Avenue, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The man allegedly entered through an open door and went to the victim’s room.

The 15-year-old girl woke up with the man standing by her bed with his penis exposed, the Police Department said. She screamed for her parents as the intruder fled, according to the agency.

Surveillance video released by police showed the man from afar entering the location at around 1:22 a.m. and exiting 10 minutes later.

Investigators described him as 20- to 25-year-old with a thin build and medium complexion and about 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 8 inches tall. He wore a red baseball hat, red shirt and tan pants and was last seen clean-shaven, according to police.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 714-245-8542.