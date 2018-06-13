× Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Splits With Legal Team

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, has split with the legal team that has shepherded him through a criminal investigation that included a high-profile FBI raid, a source familiar with the change said Wednesday.

The split could signal a shift in legal strategy and comes amid mounting pressure on Cohen as criminal charges could become likely.

The source said Cohen had not yet met with prosecutors to speak about a potential deal, and it’s unclear whether either side is seeking one.

Cohen has not been charged with a crime, but the FBI raid of his home, hotel room and office in early April revealed that prosecutors had zeroed in on his personal financial dealings, including the payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels on Trump’s behalf before the election.

Cohen has found a new lawyer, but the name of Cohen’s new lawyer was not yet known.

His original attorneys, including a Washington-based partner and a New York-based partner from the large firm McDermott Will & Emery, have not yet told the judge overseeing his case in New York, where Cohen is challenging prosecutors’ ability to see all the documents they seized.

The firm’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

