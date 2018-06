Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Disneyland workers on Thursday were rallying for better wages as the OC Registrar of Voters announced it has certified that a wage hike initiative for park employees has collected enough signatures to make the November ballot. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 on June 14, 2018.

City of Anaheim confirms that OC Registrar of Voters has certified that the Disneyland wage hike initiative has collected enough signatures to make the November ballot pic.twitter.com/q1aAnQkkPc — Chip Yost (@ChipYost) June 14, 2018