Former Walmart in Texas Housing 1,469 Migrant Children

The former Walmart that’s been converted into a migrant shelter housed 1,469 youths Wednesday, enough to fill the high-school-style cafeteria and require added cots in dorm-style bedrooms to handle the overflow.

The Casa Padre shelter in Brownsville drew national attention this month when officials refused to let U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) enter. Merkley, who had shown up at the shelter unannounced, later questioned conditions in the facility and whether the children were properly cared for.

On Wednesday, reporters were allowed to take a quick tour of the facility, run by Austin, Texas-based nonprofit Southwest Key, one of the country’s largest shelter providers for migrant children. Another tour of a Southwest Key shelter is scheduled for Friday in El Cajon, Calif.

The government-contracted shelter has been coping not only with the challenge of housing more youths, but also trying to weed out adults posing as youths (it uses dental records and DNA tests) and preventing runaways. The latter consist of a “small percentage” of the youths held, said company Chief Executive Juan Sanchez, who accompanied the tour.

