Hollywood Hills Attack That Injured 1 Investigated as Hate Crime: LAPD

An attack that left a person injured in Hollywood Hills early Thursday is being investigated as a hate crime, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The incident occurred about 1:50 a.m. near the intersection of Argyle and Franklin avenues, Officer Jeff Lee told KTLA.

A man approached the victim, struck him with an unknown object and yelled out “I hate trannies” Lee said.

The man ran away and was described only as being between 20 and 30 years old.

The victim was treated and released at the scene, Lee said.

No further details have been released.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.