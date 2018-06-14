ICE Arrests 162 People in 3-Day Operation in L.A. Area, Other Counties in Southern California

Immigration officials reported arresting 162 people across Southern California during a three-day operation this week.

The arrests took place from Sunday to Tuesday—80 of them in Los Angeles County, 25 in Orange County, 15 in San Bernardino County, 12 in Riverside County, 22 in Santa Barbara County and eight in Ventura County—according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Those detained consisted of five women and 157 men, according to ICE.

In a statement, the agency said the operation targeted “at-large criminal aliens, illegal re-entrants and immigration fugitives, and aliens released back in to the community after detainers filed by ICE with local law enforcement officials were ignored.”

According to ICE, nearly 90 percent had criminal convictions. The agency added that in 53 cases, it had filed detainers with local law enforcement alerting them of ICE’s intent to assume custody once the individuals were no longer subjected to local detention.

“Thanks to [ICE officers’] remarkable efforts, there are 143 fewer criminals on the streets,” said David Marin, field office director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Los Angeles. “We will continue to dedicate more resources to conduct at-large arrests to ensure the safety of the law-abiding citizens of our Southland communities.”