Obama Will Return to Los Angeles for Democratic Fundraising Gala

Former President Barack Obama is returning to Los Angeles on June 28 to headline a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee.

Tickets for the gala start at $2,700, which buys access to the former president’s speech as well as a performance by singer Christina Aguilera, according to the invitation.

To get fed, donors must pony up at least $15,000. The top ticket package, which includes five dinner tickets, premium seating, a picture, a reception, membership to the DNC finance committee and entry to two other events in 2018, goes for $100,000.

In May, Obama visited Beverly Hills for his first post-presidential fundraiser for a candidate, Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri.

