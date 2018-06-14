Santa Ana Investigators Release Video in Search for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck Pedestrian

Video showing the moment a van struck a woman walking across the street in Santa Ana was released by police on Thursday as the search for the hit-and-run driver continues.

The crash happened on June 7, when a white van driving east along McFadden Avenue struck and injured a woman crossing the street in the intersection with Orange just after 2 p.m., police said.

As the driver made a right onto Orange, the van hit the woman walking by, police said. She was knocked to the ground and suffered moderate injuries requiring hospitalization.

Police said the driver did not stop or try helping the victim.

Video of the crash released by police shows a large white van ram into a person walking across the street just as it makes a turn.

While several other drivers tried following the hit-and-run driver, they were not able to catch up as he began running stop signs, according to police.

The suspected hit-and-run driver was only described by police as a man with a beard who was wearing a hat. His vehicle was described as a possible 2017 or 2018 Ford Transit Van.

Anyone with information can contact the Santa Ana Police Department’s collision investigation unit at 714-245-8200.