2 People Shot in Residential Area Near Monrovia; Suspects Sought: LASD

Two people with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital on Thursday as officers searched for suspects near Monrovia in the San Gabriel Valley, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call around 11:41 a.m. about two victims who had been shot, Lt. Terrence Bell told KTLA.

The incident occurred in the 2500 block of Broderick Avenue in the unincorporated Mayflower Village, the Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

Officials on the scene identified the victims as a man and a woman, one of them in stable condition and the other undergoing surgery.

They were sitting outside a home in the residential area when someone in a white car drove up and fired multiple rounds, the Sheriff’s Department told KTLA.

Deputies were actively looking for suspects, Bell said. No description was available.

