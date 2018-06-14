Trump Admin Picks Texas Port of Entry as Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Immigrant Children

The Trump administration has selected federal land in Texas as a place to temporarily house unaccompanied immigrant children, as the agency seeks more capacity amid the increasing number of families separated at the border because of the administration’s policies.

In a statement, the office that handles child settlement within the Health and Human Services Department said it had chosen a location in Texas to handle the influx.

“The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), with the support of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has selected Tornillo Land Port of Entry as a temporary shelter location for unaccompanied alien children cared for by HHS’ Administration for Children and Families,” said spokesman Kenneth Wolfe. “HHS will continue to keep local and congressional officials informed during this selection process.”

Based on laws and court rulings, undocumented immigrant children are turned over to HHS for care if they arrive in the US without a parent or guardian or are separated from one.

CNN reported in May that the Trump administration had decided to refer anyone found crossing into the US illegally for federal prosecution, meaning that adults coming across the border with children will be separated from them as the parents await their criminal proceedings. The move is expected to lead to a sharp uptick in the number of children separated from parents at the border.

HHS has previously said it is operating near capacity and is searching for additional locations to house the children.