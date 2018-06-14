What You Should Know About DNA Home Test Kits With Nurse Alice
-
DNA Information on Genealogy Websites Led to Break in Golden State Killer Case, Sacramento DA’s Office Confirms
-
Man Suspected of Being Notorious Serial Killer Dubbed Golden State Killer Arrested After 40-Year Search: FBI
-
After Kim Kardashian West Meeting, Trump Commutes Life Sentence of Alice Marie Johnson
-
‘Golden State Killer’ Blamed for 12 Homicides, 45 Rapes Across California — and Authorities Still Don’t Know Who He Is
-
Alice Marie Johnson Says She’s ‘Just so Thankful’ to Trump for Commuting Her Life Sentence
-
-
Golden State Killer Case Raises Questions About How Genetic Information Is Used and Who Has Access to It
-
Colon and Rectal Cancer Screenings Should Start at Younger Age, New American Cancer Society Guidelines Say
-
Education Secretary DeVos Says She ‘Can’t Say’ If Public Schools in Her Home State Are Doing Better
-
Alice Marie Johnson Meets Kim Kardashian West to Thank Her for Helping Convince Trump to Commute Her Life Sentence
-
Researchers Say Blood Tests Could Possibly Predict a Woman’s Risk of Premature Birth
-
-
Demand for Answers Grows as Lawsuits Mount Against USC, Former Gynecologist
-
Anthony Bourdain, Renowned Chef and TV Host, Dead at 61 in Suicide
-
Man Charged With Murder in 1977 South L.A. Killing of Woman Who Was Raped, Stabbed to Death in Front of Children: DA