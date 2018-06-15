2 Deputies, Juvenile Shot in Kansas Court Building

BREAKING: 2 Deputies Shot in Kansas Juvenile Court Building

June 15, 2018
Two sheriff’s deputies were shot Friday inside a juvenile court services building in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a Wyandotte County spokesman.

Both deputies were transported to an area hospital to receive medical treatment, spokesman Edwin Birch said, but their conditions were unknown.

A juvenile was also shot, Birch said, and taken to a hospital. The juvenile’s condition is unknown.

