2 Deputies, Juvenile Shot in Kansas Court Building
Two sheriff’s deputies were shot Friday inside a juvenile court services building in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a Wyandotte County spokesman.
Both deputies were transported to an area hospital to receive medical treatment, spokesman Edwin Birch said, but their conditions were unknown.
A juvenile was also shot, Birch said, and taken to a hospital. The juvenile’s condition is unknown.
39.114053 -94.627464