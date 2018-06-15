Transient Man Fatally Stabbed at San Bernardino Park ‘With Numerous People in the Immediate Area’: Police

Authorities are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 41-year-old transient man killed Thursday at Seccombe Lake in San Bernardino, and they’re asking for witnesses to come forward.

Damon Leon Byrd was found bleeding and unresponsive at the park located at 100 E. Fifth St., according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

Authorities received a 911 call about the stabbing about 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

Byrd, who neighbors said lived in and around the park, was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Authorities said in a statement that the stabbing happened in the middle of the day “with numerous people in the immediate area.” Police are “confident there are additional witnesses to the stabbing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Bernardino Police Department Homicide Unit Detective Castro at 909-384-5747 or Sgt. Kokesh at 909-384-5613 or anonymously to 909-953-4673.