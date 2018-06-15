California’s Physician-Assisted Suicide Law Reinstated After Legal Battle

A California appeals court on Friday reinstated a law allowing terminally ill patients to end their lives.

The ruling by the 4th District Court of Appeal allows the controversial law known as the End of Life Option Act to remain in effect, giving patients who have less than six months to live access to lethal medications from their doctors.

Opponents of the law have until July 2 to file a petition opposing the court’s decision.

Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra fought to reinstate the law in recent weeks with a court appeal. He celebrated the court’s most recent action Friday.

