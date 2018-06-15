Ex-NFL Player Kellen Winslow II Arrested on Suspicion of Rape, Other Sex Crimes in San Diego County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II was arrested this week on suspicion of multiple sex crimes, including two counts of forcible rape, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Winslow, 34, was arrested Thursday morning by sheriff’s deputies serving a search warrant. His house was also searched.

Winslow, the son of Chargers Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow, is due to be arraigned in a Vista courtroom on Friday.

The charges he is facing include two counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible sodomy and one count of forcible oral copulation, the sheriff’s department said. Other charges he faces include kidnapping with the intent to commit rape, residential burglary and indecent exposure, according to the sheriff’s department.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.